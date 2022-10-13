Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has allied himself with professional law-keepers across the nation to free unjustly kept men and women who are serving time.

Freeing the unjustly kept is a decades-old pursuit by clergy, laity, professionals and other kindhearted folks. It is not a Fetterman invention.

In certain states, the process is slow to happen. The rest of us, like Fetterman, would ask a board of pardons to release — sooner rather than later — those whose role in a crime is now in doubt due to updated science. This is not a radical act, but a humanitarian one. It is also a humanitarian act to free elderly inmates who are unlikely to be unlawful again.

The sorrowful fact is that, due to the intransigence of officials, many people are retained in prison for years after they are eligible for release. Fetterman is asking us to take a fresh look at that situation.

“Three strikes and you’re out” laws have been used by judges to assign longer-than-usual terms. Some who are convicted receive a life sentence because of multiple petty crimes — which can be misdemeanors that have been reclassified as felonies.

It is important keep a human in the prison system for their crime — not because of anger, revenge, intransigence or confusion that awaits clarity.

I believe that society must chance that there are those who, when given guidance, are worth being allowed to choose again.

Clearer heads vote for John Fetterman.

Jerry Greiner

Lancaster