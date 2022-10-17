Several weeks after Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman left Lancaster General Hospital with a newly implanted pacemaker/defibrillator, I did the same. I struggled with the limitations of the recovery process. Then I was fortunate enough to read about how Fetterman was tackling his recovery seriously, taking the required rest and so on. That made an impact on me.

So, recently, I wrote Fetterman and his wife a thank-you letter, because knowing that he was taking his recovery seriously — even though he is running for office — had helped me so much.

During a political campaign, which I know to be a time of chaos and a special kind of crazy, Fetterman and his wife took the time to respond with a note, handwritten and signed by both.

There’s a real gentleman wearing that hoodie and shorts. I was already going to vote for him, and I am even more impressed with this act of kindness. I hope you will vote for him, too.

Cindy Garman

East Lampeter Township