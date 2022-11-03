To quote another politician who I believe is cognitively challenged, “Come on, man!” I believe that Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman was absolutely wrecked in his recent debate with Republican candidate Mehmet Oz, and that any honest person watching the debate could come to no other conclusion.

Fetterman, seemingly “hidin’ like Biden” in a basement-bunker campaign these past few months, finally showed up to debate Oz after more than a half-million mail-in ballots were already cast in Pennsylvania in this midterm elections cycle.

It’s been noted that, despite the closed- captioning accommodations Fetterman requested because of his post-stroke auditory processing disorder, he fumbled the ball over and over and over again and blamed the computer technology he requested for his gaffes.

As I saw it, his speech was incoherent with such consistency that Pennsylvania voters at watch parties and in post-debate interviews often recapped the debate with the following words: “painful to watch.”

Our old friend George Orwell foretold events like this in his novel “1984”:

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

Biden/Fetterman 2024.

Stephanie Kramer

Lancaster