The day after the U.S. Senate debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz, I was still trying to process what I saw and heard.

In reading texts, emails and news articles and listening to comments, the word I encountered the most to describe the debate was “painful.”

I agree that it was painful to see the post-stroke damage exhibited by Fetterman during the debate, but I must also add the word “shameful” as a descriptor.

In my view, it is shameful that Fetterman, his campaign and his political party would try to downplay his medical condition.

I’m not a fan of candidate Oz, but, in my opinion, there is no way that Fetterman, if elected, can fulfill his duty to represent the citizens of Pennsylvania in Congress. I believe that Fetterman must withdraw his name from consideration.

Bob Bodnar

West Lampeter Township