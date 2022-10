There are, no doubt, legitimate reasons for not voting for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman. However, the absurd fear that, as a U.S. senator, he would be able to release felons from prison is not one of them.

Not even the entire body of the U.S. Senate has that authority, let alone a solitary senator.

If only a truth in advertising law existed, we would all be blessed with the sound of crickets during campaign season.

John G. Grier

East Lampeter Township