The clutch in my vintage Swedish car chose to retire permanently at the intersection of Route 23 and Snake Hill Road on Oct. 11 at the height of the evening rush hour. As other vehicles skirted around this poorly timed obstacle to their commute, one kind soul hopped out of his car and pushed my car to the side of the road.
There is no question that my disabled vehicle caused major disruptions to the flow of traffic on Snake Hill Road. Despite this hardship, the offer of assistance by fellow motorists was — in today’s vernacular — awesome.
I sincerely thank the many of you who asked if I was OK or if I needed assistance. Your gesture of kindness was greatly appreciated. Life and the people of Lancaster County are both good!
Bob Ruder
Manheim Township