I hear people complaining (rightly so, of course) about not being able to get a vaccination shot for COVID-19. Well, a few days or weeks is bad enough, but how about multiple months? That is my situation.

For starters, I did have a mild case of COVID-19 in mid-December and was in Lancaster General Hospital for three days with some pneumonia. Then they kicked me out, seemingly to give my closet-sized room to somebody sicker than I was.

Not knowing for sure whether I had acquired any immunity or, if so, how long it would last (and I am well over the age of 65), I asked about getting a vaccination shot. I was told I would have to wait at least three months after my original diagnosis, and I have to suppose there will be some time in there when I am vulnerable.

I always use a mask when away from home (very rare occasions, I might add, since last March) and practice social distancing, and have no idea how I might have contracted the virus. Maybe from one of my live-in sons, but neither of them is sick and they always use masks when out.

I was able to get an appointment with my regular doctor at the end of March and expect to get the shot at that time. Maybe by then the one-dose vaccine will be available. Anyway, I feel vulnerable at the moment, but can’t do anything about it except wait until I can get that shot.

Mildred K. Henderson

East Hempfield Township