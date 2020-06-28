I recently received by mistake a postal card belonging to my neighbor, who is a registered Republican. It was part of a mass mailing from Rep. Lloyd Smucker of the 11th Congressional District. It offered information and services to this neighbor. I waited in vain for a similar card, as I am a registered Democrat (but an independent at heart). If Smucker only represents those in his constituency who are Republicans and the rest of us are left out, his salary should be reduced by that percentage, whatever it is.

Is this a characteristic of Republican representatives? Smucker’s predecessor seemed to do the same. If only we could all have representation in Congress!

Margo Sue Metzger

Manheim Township