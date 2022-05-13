When I fill my pump at the gas station, paying more than $4 a gallon, I feel the betrayal of state Sen. Ryan Aument.

I cautiously voted for Aument when he first ran for office — wary of his unchecked ambition and that he seemingly had very little working experience outside government — because he talked like a conservative on the campaign trail.

I should have listened to my gut, if not the words of Thomas Jefferson, who wrote in a 1799 letter: “Offices are as acceptable here as elsewhere, and when once a man has cast a longing eye on them, a rottenness begins in his conduct.”

I believe that Pennsylvania motorists are getting hammered because Aument and the rest of Harrisburg’s tax-and-spend gang slapped us with a record-setting increase in the gas tax.

Republican voters should be informed that Aument, in my view, has deeply betrayed our trust many times. Does the name Dr. Rachel Levine ring a bell? The extremely left-wing Levine was secretary of health for Pennsylvania at the outset of the pandemic. It is Levine who was the architect of Gov. Tom Wolf’s devastating COVID-19 policies that I believe wreaked havoc on our small businesses, schools and freedoms.

Sadly, when Wolf nominated Levine for Pennsylvania secretary of health, Aument joined every Democrat in a confirmation vote that will live in infamy.

Suffice it to say, I hope we can find a Republican to replace Aument — someone who will defend our values rather than look to climb the political ladder.

Danette Harman

Ephrata