As a retired social studies teacher for the School District of Lancaster, I always taught my students it is important to be an active participant in government. Often at the local level of government is where we will see the most immediate results. I agree with the suggestion made in the July 31 “Buggies in suburbia” editorial to attend the East Hempfield Township Zoning Board meetings and have one’s voice be heard. However, I will caution the residents attending those meetings that not everyone’s voice may be heard.
Several residents of the Parklawn development in East Hempfield followed the same suggestions made in your editorial at the traffic commission meeting June 19. The issue was the Farmingdale Road project. Previously, these residents had followed the progression of this project via TV, newspaper articles and updates on the township website. When it became apparent that this project would encompass creating a one-way street on a section of Farmingdale Road, erecting a barricade to funnel traffic and installing a light at Good Drive and Oreville Road, we became further involved. All these “improvements” had a direct impact on us. However, at the June 19 meeting, any hopes of having our voices heard were completely shut down. The traffic commission had made its decision. The topic was no longer open for any type of discussion.
While I understand most decisions will not please everyone, at least acknowledge that others have the right to have their opinions heard.
Sheri Brown
East Hempfield Township