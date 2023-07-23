State Reps. Mindy Fee and Steve Mentzer were the lead authors of a July 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column about private-school tuition vouchers (“Gov. Shapiro broke trust by reneging on school vouchers”).

These two Republicans whined and cried about Gov. Josh Shapiro pulling his support for school choice vouchers during the budget process, and they wrote that the trust was now broken between them and Shapiro.

To try to “prove” their case, they use a quote Shapiro gave during a Fox News interview in June. As Fee and Mentzer write, Shapiro said, “I’ve been very clear that I’m open to (school choice). ... We’ve got to invest more in our children, not less.”

Fee and Mentzer sneakily used the punctuation symbol called an ellipsis when quoting Shapiro. An ellipsis signifies that part of a quote was omitted. Uh-oh. Could our Republican politicians be trying to lie to and mislead the public in a column in which they try to convince people they can’t trust the governor?

I reviewed this Fox News interview with Shapiro. Shapiro said, “I’ve been very clear that I’m open to (school choice), but I’ve also made crystal clear that I won’t take a dollar out of our public schools in order to achieve that. We’ve got to invest more in our children, not less.”

Oops. It looks like the Republicans misrepresented some quotes to try to get the public to believe that Shapiro misled them. It should also be noted that state Reps. Bryan Cutler, Keith Greiner, Brett Miller, Dave Zimmerman and Tom Jones co-signed this deceiving and misleading hit piece on Shapiro.

Ronald Gross

East Hempfield Township