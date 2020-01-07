As a retired nursing home administrator, I would draw attention to the well-crafted Jan. 3 editorial, “Safety first at nursing homes.”
The editorial notes that it was appalling that the Pennsylvania Department of Health had not issued any financial penalties against nursing homes in 2012, but had taken strides since then to fine more frequently. “The rising use of sanctions ... (was) meant to effect change,” the editorial stated.
If you haven’t noticed, the federal government, under the direction of the White House, has recently reduced these monetary penalties, primarily at the insistence of for-profit nursing homes in the nation.
So while you note the improvements that the state Department of Health has made in this realm, the federal government has, in effect, “cut them off at the knees.”
Go figure.
John Esbenshade
East Hempfield Township