There are times when strong action and involvement by the federal government are needed. The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is one of these instances. So far, states have essentially been left on their own. The federal government will say it did its job in securing vaccines and getting them to the states. That involvement needs to be increased. But even that might not get vaccine into the arms of all the people who need it. This is a “war,” and we do not leave wars to states to fight.

Vaccines have complex requirements for safety in distribution. The federal government has expertise the states might not. While state bureaucracies and the state National Guard must be involved, the national scope and resources of the federal bureaucracy and U.S. military are needed, in my view, for safe transport and distribution. The power of the federal government is needed to make sure distribution is fair and equitable and includes small states and isolated areas such as Native American reservations.

While some states have more resources than others, none had adequate resources while Congress dragged its feet on pushing through another relief package.

President Donald Trump seems to be devoting his efforts to undermining what objective reports and the courts say was a fair election. In the absence of his leadership, Congress must step in.

I call on U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey to show leadership in developing a fair and efficient structure for getting vaccines to us — the people at the grassroots who need them.

John W. Eby

Manheim Township