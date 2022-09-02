The writer of the Aug. 27 letter “Critical of electric vehicles” questioned why the government must “bribe” people to buy electric vehicles.

In the past, one could just as well have questioned government subsidies for rural electrification, communication, railroads, airlines, interstate highways, etc.

Such technology and achievements become economically viable only when they are widely used. The government helps speed up the process. Except for those satisfied to live without electricity, telephones, automobiles and rapid transportation, the general public is grateful.

The writer gave six reasons why he believes subsidizing electric vehicles is folly. My responses are in parentheses.

1. Electric vehicles are very expensive. (What isn’t?)

2. They have a very limited travel range. (Their range of 200 to 300 miles is not limiting for most traveling done around home.)

3. Recharging stations are few and far between. (This is true, compared to gas stations, but having just been to the West Coast and back in an electric vehicle, I found charging stations at many Walmart stores, and Walmart is everywhere. Others are seeing the light, including some Sheetz gas stations.)

4. It seemingly takes forever to recharge the battery. (Tesla and other manufacturers have cut charging time to minutes.)

5. Installing a charging station in your home will cost you a miniature fortune. (Some manufacturers pay to have the charger installed for you when you buy their vehicle. Otherwise, the cost is equivalent to a installing a dryer or range outlet.)

6. The battery has a limited life and will cost another miniature fortune for replacement and disposal. (The warranty on batteries is often for 100,000 miles. How many people keep a car that long? Battery materials are largely recyclable.)

Horseless carriages were once seen as folly. Perhaps the electric vehicle is just as nonsensical. At least they don’t require buying gas from Russia, Saudi Arabia or Argentina — or fouling up the environment with additional drilling.

David E. Hess

Manheim Township