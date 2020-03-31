I know different editors check the LNP | LancasterOnline letters. I have had my conservative, true statements deleted or watered down, but I see liberal letters that are allowed a surprising leeway with truth. I fear those writers actually believe what they say because media such as The New York Times, CNN, Google and yes, LNP | LancasterOnline, are, in my view, failing their readers and the country. The following example most needs a “teaching moment.”

On March 20, a letter complained that work on preparing for the novel coronavirus should have begun before the end of 2019 (“Federal delay was inexcusable”). Fact: the timeline makes that impossible.

Dec. 31, 2019: China reports a new virus, with the first death reported Jan. 11.

Jan. 7: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launches its Coronavirus Incident Management System.

Jan. 14: The World Health Organization, in a tweet, stated: “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of” the novel coronavirus identified in Wuhan, China.

Jan. 29: The first daily meeting of the president’s White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Jan. 30: The WHO declares a global public health emergency.

Jan. 31: Our president bans foreign nationals from entering the United States if they’ve been in China in the previous two weeks.

During January, China arrested eight doctors for “spreading rumors” of the virus. (One later died of it.) China ordered all samples of the virus destroyed, but one made it to a Chinese testing lab to finally allow for the classification of the new virus (necessary before any possible treatment or vaccine can be tested).

N.J. Huss

West Lampeter Township