The Federal Reserve recently announced that it will keep interest rates near zero through at least 2023. It also wants inflation to exceed 2% annually. Why not 5% — or more? This decision is unprecedented because it completely reverses the Federal Reserve’s original mission of ensuring currency stability.

While this encourages short-term job creation, it ignores the painful lessons learned from past financial crises by causing more deficit spending. Above all, it completely loses sight of the millions of Americans who depend on interest to supplement their fixed income. Those Americans have no lobby, but who cares, as long as Wall Street is happy?

Ernst Behrens

East Hempfield Township