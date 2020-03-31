The novel coronavirus crisis is showing the true colors of the people we rely on in Washington, D.C., to have our best interests at heart. It is coming to light that those in Washington apparently had information a few months ago that this could be coming, and did little to help us as a country to prepare.

Not only that, but some allegedly took their inside information and sold off stock while the market was high, made a bunch of money, and still lied to the American people. It is a time for change. I hope everyone is paying attention to the facts and not the misinformation being told to us.

This isn’t a matter of Republican vs. Democrat. In the end we are all people. In America, all children should have food, and all nurses and doctors should have basic protective equipment to do their jobs.

If Congress had a clue this was coming, we should have been told about the possibility, and we should have increased production of masks and other items we would need. Try being proactive instead of being reactive. We are constantly behind the eight-ball. It is a time for change!

Remember, Mother Nature is always in charge. She allows us to use her resources with the hope we have her best interest at heart. Keep her in mind, as well, when choosing whom to vote for. We need to care for her, too. It is an election year!

Teresa Starner

Columbia