“Abandoned (gas) wells are not just empty holes in the ground,” StateImpact Pennsylvania reporter Rachel McDevitt wrote in a Jan. 24 article on the topic. A photo with the article illustrates this even better than words can.

Commonwealth families and private companies have been tapping the ground for fossil fuels in Pennsylvania since 1859. But regulations were late in coming, and strictly mandated reporting by the drillers — and monitoring by the state Department of Environmental Protection — have been less than optimal. That state agency needs better funding.

Huge volumes of gas, mostly methane, have been leaking from these abandoned wells. The StateImpact Pennsylvania article notes that more than 100,000 wells still need proper capping, and many other wells are unaccounted for. This is a serious public health problem, as methane gas can make its way into private or public water supplies.

The idea that our commonwealth can boast of being one of the most important exporters of fossil fuels — while failing to adequately control the sites for which it holds responsibility — represents a moral failure. Ignoring the health problems these wells produce for citizens (contaminated waters) and the planet (uncontrolled release of methane) puts us to shame. And remember that methane is about 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide as an atmosphere-warming greenhouse gas.

Please urge Gov. Josh Shapiro (governor.pa.gov/contact) to keep his campaign promise and draw upon federal funding and put our people to work on this problem. We need an equivalent to the Civilian Conservation Corps, which began in 1933 under President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Tell the governor to cap the wells!

Kenneth Brown, M.D.

Manheim Township