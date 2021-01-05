At the current pace of COVID-19 vaccinations, it could take at least five years to vaccinate 250 million Americans. A month or so ago, the Trump administration predicted that 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of 2020. That prediction fell short by about 85%. Sadly, Operation Warp Speed is seemingly proving to be Operation Warped Thinking.

You would think the president’s task force would have given the vaccine distribution problem at least a little bit of logistical planning attention over the past eight months. Wouldn’t that be an appropriate thing for a federal task force to do? And shouldn’t it have been obvious that, at some point, the actual distribution and administration of vaccines to 250 million people would be a big task?

Not under this administration, it would seem. Instead, the plan seems to be to only manage (somewhat) vaccine deliveries to the 50 states, leaving the implementation up to the states (as has been done with so many other challenges with this pandemic).

As it is right now, it’s yet another huge — and arguably unnecessary — mess thrown on top of the overall pandemic response.

Norm Yunginger

East Hempfield Township