In the past week or two, television screens have been filled with President Donald Trump and his cast of characters trying to explain how they will deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Even the president now seems willing to admit that the threat is real rather than just a brief problem that will be cured by warmer weather.

Work on preparing for the new virus should have begun no later than the end of 2019, when outstanding reports and articles filled with clear charts and diagrams were readily available to make the threat obvious to anyone who really cared. It’s outrageous that anyone could call it a hoax or refuse to follow instructions for limiting its growth. We should have known what the consequences would be.

That this early news on the virus escaped many Americans isn’t so hard to understand when research has shown that more than 30 million American adults read, write and do math at or below the third-grade level and that about 50% of American adults do these same things at the seventh or eighth-grade level.

One would easily guess that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leaders and workers are not so challenged. Yet they either were not interested enough or were not allowed to begin their work on the virus problem until recently. The crash of the stock market finally got someone’s attention. Certainly, the stock market will recover and grow again. Tens or hundreds of thousands of lives impacted or lost to the virus will not have that same opportunity.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township