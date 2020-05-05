I received the $1,200 “gift” from our government. I say “gift” because the government doesn’t owe me anything. I have been fortunate and not lost my job.

I know this money is to help those affected by the recent events, but for anyone not financially impacted, I believe the money is intended to be spread around — spent — to stimulate the local economy and help small businesses recover.

If 20,000 Lancaster County residents who are still employed and receiving a full paycheck spend the funds from the federal government locally, up to $24 million goes toward our recovery. So, if something at a local small business costs a few bucks more than on Amazon, pay the extra with this “free” money and support our neighbors.

Or donate to a food bank or church, some of which are seeing a drop in donations.

Send a meal to a health care worker and their family.

Order a “to go” meal twice a week from a local restaurant.

If you know someone who is financially hurt, help them directly.

Donate to a local charity.

I know a lot of people need this money for essential expenses. I just want to remind those not seriously affected that this money is to be freely spent to support and help our local small businesses and neighbors.

Charles Brewer

Mount Joy Township