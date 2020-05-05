The $1,200 payments from the federal government represent a true rescue lifeline for many people. I feel fortunate in that I did not receive such a payment and do not need it.

I did, however, see a check received by someone who did need it, and it was hard not to notice the prominent extra notice on the check that read, “Economic Impact Payment — President Donald J. Trump,” as if the payment was a personal gift from the president.

In my view, there was no precedent or reason for such a statement other than the president’s insistence. If such a statement had to be included, it should have stated it was from the taxpayers of the United States. After all, it was all taxpayers — of all political parties — who funded these payments, and not the president or any single individual.

Lawrence Sherman

Manheim Township