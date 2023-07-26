The July 12 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial “Debt solutions?” made the excellent point that the role of the lenders in the student debt fiasco deserves consideration. Yes, it does.

So does the role of the George W. Bush administration and the early 2000s Republican Congress, which decided to give the private sector a chance to compete in the student loan market. Under that policy, the lenders took no risk at all, because the Republicans privatized Sallie Mae and eliminated the borrowing limit for student loans, while making it Sallie Mae’s duty to pay off private lenders if the borrower defaulted. That opened the door for colleges to raise tuition without risk and for banks to make risk-free loans. The only people who took risks were the students, any parents who co-signed loans and the American taxpayer.

Prior to 2004, when the student loan program was run by the federal government, there were always colleges and universities that kept tuition under, at or near the Sallie Mae borrowing limit. Temple University and University of Pittsburgh were always under the borrowing limit for tuition. Millersville University and the other schools in that system were way under. Even Penn State University’s main campus was just a few hundred over the limit.

If I recall correctly, the annual borrowing limit for an undergrad in 2004 was $5,000.

After the changes under the George W. Bush administration, nearly all colleges and universities ramped up tuition and went on massive spending sprees. Anybody who remembers the old Penn State campus and compares it to today’s knows that to be true. Neither the schools nor the lenders took any risk at all. Student borrowers and the American taxpayer paid for all that. And will continue to do so for decades to come.

The entire thing was a massive scam.

Tony Hopkins

East Hempfield Township