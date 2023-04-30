Any politician, on either side of the aisle, who would vote against a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons that’s comparable to the ban that was in effect in this country from 1994 to 2004 is delivering a message. That politician is essentially telling you that he or she is more interested in protecting the manufacture and continued use of an instrument of war than they are in protecting the lives of every man, woman and child who’s ever been — or will be — slaughtered by someone using one.

The argument that starting with this particular ban would unleash a domino effect on the restriction of all firearms is beyond discussion. That’s not going to happen.

No one is coming after the handgun you keep to protect you and your family, or the rifle you keep in a gun safe for hunting, or the pistol you take to a shooting range for recreation and/or precision.

All a sensible nation should require is the recognition that this specific semi-automatic weapon has caused carnage of an unprecedented level on unprotected innocents and provided an advantage the shooter would never have if they weren’t able to set off multiple rounds in literally seconds. Thus, the nation should see to it that those specific arms are made unavailable to a general public that has no reason to own such a destructive force.

Steve Kurtz

East Petersburg