I’m so burned out by our national gun obsession, which only really exists in this country.

I am fed up with heavily armed, nonuniformed vigilantes violently protecting private property, whether their actions are legal or not. I am bored with the fallacy of “the good guy with the gun” because nobody, in my view, looks like a good guy when wandering our streets brandishing an assault-style rifle.

And I have to wonder if all gun owners, whether they are trained and responsible or not, leave their house in the morning with their legally concealed weapon and recite the mantra “I am prepared to kill someone today if I have to.”

Is this really the type of society we want to live in?

Ryan Dodson

Manheim Township