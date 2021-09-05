This past year has been like living in a surreal episode of “The Twilight Zone” — watching our history be maligned, cities burned and looted, and about 1.5 million migrants from all over the world attempting, unfettered and unchecked, to break our immigration laws.

President Joe Biden decides to end a 20-year war that almost everyone wanted to end, but decides to evacuate our troops without first evacuating all of our citizens, allies or $85 billion in armaments sure to be used against us in the future.

There is no doubt in my mind that our troops will be sent back to clean up the mess created by an incompetent president after the slaughter begins. And with our former NATO allies disgusted with our feckless president’s mishandling of this evacuation, we may have to go alone.

Thirteen brave U.S. service members were killed by a suicide bomber. Our military struck back by taking out a leader of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, the group that has taken responsibility for the suicide bombing.

I believe the match has just been ignited for an all-out terrorist war against the United States. Our feckless president assured us there will be no terror threats on mainland U.S. soil emanating from Afghanistan. Our intelligence services are the best in the world, according to Biden. I don’t see that lately! So, does Biden plan on closing our porous southern border? Another empty promise.

I fear that the suicide attack on our brave U.S. service members and the retaliatory strike are only the beginning.

And none of this had to happen.

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township