With President Donald Trump’s administration installing one of his big donors as the head of the United States Postal Service and the realignment of the top echelon of Postal Service administrators, I fear Trump is essentially influencing the election by slowing the mail.

I wonder if this is how the Germans felt in the days before World War II — that a dictator was coming. I just cannot understand why Republicans are allowing this. It seems to me that Republicans in Congress and the Justice Department care more about keeping their jobs and care more about their party than they do about our nation’s republic.

If the November election is rigged internally or by other countries, I fear there is no way out of a Trump presidency/dictatorship. Who feeds Trump these ideas? Adviser Stephen Miller? Attorney General William Barr? Trump is not intelligent enough, in my view, to think of these things on his own.

Judene Gaul

East Petersburg