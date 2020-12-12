Doom and gloom looms!

Nov. 12 LNP | LancasterOnline front-page headlines: “Hospital officials fear 4th wave,” “Experts: Close the schools,” “Do Long’s Park ducks need to be saved?” and “Stores wary of panic buying.” (A self-fulfilling prophecy? No thanks for that last one.)

Is there anything else you think we should be afraid of? This front page is full. Controlling the masses (“fear,” “close,” “save,” “panic”) is much easier when they remain scared.

Meanwhile, the short Nov. 12 letter “Still acting like a child” states, “President Donald Trump didn’t get his lollipop, so now he’s going to hold his breath until his face turns blue. Sad.”

That sounds like four years ago, when some of the Democrats supporting Hillary Clinton did the same thing, carping about the Electoral College when they lost. Now they want the Electoral College because it works in their favor this time. Who else is acting childish?

LNP | LancasterOnline coverage forecast that liberal snowflake minions might riot and commit mayhem (childish behavior) if Joe Biden lost. There was no mention of riots and mayhem if Trump lost. Why not? Can LNP | LancasterOnline rationalize that for me without sounding ridiculous?

Bob Reed

Colerain Township