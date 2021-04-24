The writer of the April 5 letter “Urgent help is needed for climate” presented a fact-filled condemnation of the oil and gas industry in Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, other than framing these statistics as scary facts, there was no context.

For example, Republican state Sen. Gene Yaw wrote in a recent op-ed that “PennFuture — a registered not-for-profit organization — also has a nearly 40% ownership interest in a for-profit company that invests in energy efficiency and renewables. This ownership interest can pay PennFuture up to nearly $200,000 annually and begs questions about their impartiality.”

The “subsidies” of $3.8 billion to the oil and gas industry that PennFuture cites turn out not to be actual subsidies, but taxes not charged either to the energy companies or directly to the consumer. As Yaw further notes, that includes $1 billion because Pennsylvania does not levy the 6% sales tax on the sale of gasoline and diesel.

PennFuture also sees huge subsidies for the industry because consumers are not charged 6% taxes on home heating oil and 6% on electricity. I believe these taxes and other charges would all come to the consumer in the form of higher energy costs.

In addition, according to the letter writer, we are to believe “the industry imposed $11.1 billion worth of costs on the state and us.” I believe some context is necessary for these expenses and suspect they are as specious as the supposed subsidies.

There’s no room to challenge all of the fearmongering, but I would urge everyone to do their own research. I believe our emotions are clearly being intentionally manipulated.

Walt Baumbach

Elizabethtown