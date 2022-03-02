Russian President Vladimir Putin has put his nuclear forces on high alert. How the United States has reacted to this is unknown (and probably should be secret). We are back to the talk of mutually assured destruction.

Putin is a lonely madman. He is rarely pictured with his “friends and advisers,” largely because he apparently has none. He is a power unto himself.

Thousands of Russians have been arrested for objecting to Putin’s attack on Ukraine. This is a war started and conducted by one man, and some of his biggest cheerleaders have been our Trumpublicans. I believe that former President Donald Trump has praised Putin because of all the business dealings he’s had in Russia and with Russians. Now, the rest of the financial world wants nothing to do with Russia.

Putin, in my view, played Trump and used him to weaken the West and NATO.

Putin is perfectly capable of initiating a nuclear attack, and, in my view, Trump has no concept of the horrors that would entail. As the world turns on Putin, he will have little alternative to being labeled a “loser.”

I fear that Putin and Trump would rather die than bear such a label, and I fear the consequences of that path for the world.

Brad Tinkham

Elizabethtown