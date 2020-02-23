I would appreciate knowing how folks can accept the following from the current president of the United States: his many business failures and bankruptcies, his seeming total disrespect for his country, his lack of understanding of those who are less fortunate, and his inability to behave and act as a professional.
It makes one wonder why anyone should support him. This man seriously lacks the education demanded of someone in this role, and he cannot accept guidance from those who do know.
Having so many fact-checked lies — which some people seem to believe — makes me fearful for those blind followers too.
The successes he touts are not his, in my view, but the results of those who preceded him.
Victoria Swayne
Penn Township