I believe that the members of the public in the Elizabethtown Area School District were bamboozled. It began innocently when a school board member, Michael Martin, requested that the administration provide a list of programs, projects, activities, etc., so that the board could consider cutting $1 million from the proposed budget and avoid a 3% tax increase.

What the administration presented was a nearly $5 million list of mostly unrealistic areas to consider — particularly programs that are considered “entitled” and would instantly provoke extreme concern and fear among the public.

It was extremely effective, as evidenced by the public turnout, both in protest and the accompanying marathon comment session. It remains a question whether the board was complicit in this manipulative strategy, but I believe that the administration is directly responsible for the spectacle displayed on March 22. A thorough, researched approach would have produced a list worthy of discussion; maybe not $1 million in savings, but a substantive amount to reduce, not eliminate, a tax increase.

Fear is an effective weapon to provoke confrontation and turmoil, not discussion and civility. The public should have waited for the board members to evaluate the budget publicly, and then elicit their opinions. In my view, the actions by the administration effectively gave the board a “free card” to use, whereby they could easily state that the public had spoken and there would be no cuts. Thus the board could approve a 3% tax increase, because the public said it would pay the increase to keep the programs and activities. Bamboozled.

C. Dale Treese

Elizabethtown