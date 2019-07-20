I had an “oh wow!” moment recently when a particular phrase came to mind from my career at a technology company: spreading FUD.
We used that phrase a great deal in the computer sales arena. It was a descriptive term to describe a competitor’s strategy when our company introduced a new product, idea or service. Our competitors would often “spread FUD” — an acronym for fear, uncertainty and doubt.
FUD is usually based upon the lack of information, rather than the availability of information, so FUD campaigns are very effective in influencing decision-makers who do not fully understand a given technology.
It is the FUD spreader’s goal to prevent access to knowledge, which is a far easier goal than promoting or sharing knowledge.
Spreading FUD — fear, uncertainty and doubt. How apt a term to describe the confusion in today’s world, no matter which side of the coin you look at.
Jean Mitchell
West Lampeter Township