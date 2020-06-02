Just a side bet and a pretty good hunch, but those who are in opposition to reopening are probably the ones who are getting more money by sitting at home than by earning it out in the workforce.

We have totally given in to fear created by media and the government. We have kind of lost our reality, our common sense, and our individuality. I am not downplaying the virus by any means; I don’t really know the truth about it, because the truth is never given.

I’m not a medical or political expert by any means, but certainly I see how the virus is/was/will be politicized. It is defined along party lines. “We the people” need to gain back our confidence and not depend on our government and the media for every possible thing imaginable.

Speaking locally, I applaud those elected officials who are trying to get us up and running. They are doing what was meant to be done by them in situations such as this — protect our rights given to us since the inception of this great country!

I’m leaving you with this: Why did state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine help move her 95-year-old mother from a personal care home amid the pandemic? Don’t trust everything you hear and see. Use your common sense.

Lastly, I believe 100% that the economic and social devastation will far, far exceed the loss of lives tied to COVID-19. Time to saddle up.

Jason Reinhart

Warwick Township