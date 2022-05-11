In most elections for public office, some mudslinging and oversimplification can be expected, but the leading Republican candidates for statewide office in Pennsylvania have, in my view, reached a new low.

Fealty to former President Donald Trump seems to be the benchmark for authenticity, and any deviation from this perceived loyalty brings the epithet “Republican in Name Only.”

These candidates seem to have bought into Trump’s false contention that his loss in the 2020 election was due to fraud.

The Republican candidates’ emphasis on ballot security has led to advocating measures that would restrict access to the ballot box. In a democracy, we should be making it easier to vote instead of more difficult.

Banks have found ways to make online banking secure; surely our voting process could also be made secure for online voting. But we hear nothing of that possibility from the Republican candidates.

The Republican candidates in next week’s primary election will probably want their despicable political commercials forgotten come November. We should not forget.

Ray Leckrone

Manheim Township