In 1968, I became a Nassau County, New York, police officer. Nassau County is not a part of New York City, but borders the NYC borough of Queens.
In 1970, New York Police Department officer Frank Serpico reported corruption within the narcotics division, which led to the appointment of the Knapp Commission to investigate police corruption. After release of the commission report, dozens of police officers were indicted. NYPD was able to cleanse itself and regain its reputation only after those responsible were held accountable.
But the revelations of corruption were a black eye to NYPD. As a police officer, I knew the public I served would also have less respect for my profession, even though my department wasn’t involved.
My experience makes me believe the recent Horowitz report and the coming Durham grand jury report will sully the once stellar reputation of the FBI.
I have been disgusted hearing statements by the disgraced former FBI Director James Comey as we learn more about the corruption within the department he led. I empathize with the hardworking agents in the FBI who will have to sit by and see their bureau’s reputation suffer because of bureau leadership’s disregard for following FBI protocol and those who very possibly conspired with others to destroy the candidacy, then presidency, of Donald Trump.
But without revealing what went on and holding those responsible accountable, the reputation of the once respected FBI will be sullied for decades.
The “scandal-free” Obama legacy is about to be rewritten.
Ted Fabianski
Manor Township