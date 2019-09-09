In the Aug. 30 letter “No outrage for traffic deaths?” the writer correctly points out that motor vehicle accidents kill more Americans than assault-style weapons and criticizes “liberal protesters” for failing to support banning cars and trucks from our highways and byways.
The writer’s somewhat simplistic analogy crumbles upon closer observation. He neglects to mention that drivers of cars and trucks must be licensed and carry insurance, which mitigate — though do not eliminate — deaths from accidents. Owners of assault-style weapons are subject to neither.
Cars are vital to carry Americans to work and holidays, while trucks deliver the products of American farms and factories to consumers and are an integral part of the American economy and life. Do assault-style weapons play a similar role in American life?
Robert J. Gottlieb, M.D.
Lancaster Township