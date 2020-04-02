During a recent press conference, President Donald Trump announced that “Secretary DeVos and Secretary Esper” were going to speak to offer updates from their respective departments. He also announced that “Tony and Deborah” were going to give their updates. It took me a moment to realize he was referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

He used the titles of his Cabinet members. Why not those of the educated experts?

Dear Mr. President, you may call these professionals by their first names in a private scenario, but when you are introducing them during a national and international press conference, please introduce them by the titles and credentials that they have earned! It is called respect.

Cynthia Barrett

West Hempfield Township