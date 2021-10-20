I recently viewed an online picture of Americans standing in a line in a retail setting. This struck me as odd, because we are used to having the greatest myriad of choices on the planet. Then I remembered the many photos in the media during the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s of the food lines of people in the former USSR — the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics — and its satellite states. People stood in lines every day just to get into the markets, then found bare shelves. Hmm.

We are now reminded daily of the shipping backlogs worldwide, with photos of many container ships anchored off our coasts. There are many reasons for this. But I can’t help wondering if America’s slow slide (gaining speed) into what I view as full-blown socialism is the true cause of American lines, just like those lines elsewhere decades ago.

It’s much the same in Venezuela and North Korea, and even China has social controls on its people. What I believe has changed, outside of COVID-19, is that the leftist lemmings have more vocally demanded free everything — using the pandemic to implement their social programs.

I believe we are seeing the continued lowering of American standards and policies that allowed America to be the best in the world at almost everything. We are now seeing extortion (and yes, I do mean extortion) from our bankrupt treasury to control, isolate and demean Americans into this present nanny state.

Wake up, America! Study history, because the lines are here to stay — unless you change it in the voting booth!

Barry Christ

Ephrata