My farm is close to Oregon Dairy. I’ve been meeting with other farmers, because we’re concerned about the Nov. 2 election for the board of commissioners in Manheim Township.

Our top priority is farmland preservation. After hearings in 2019 for the Oregon Village, we know that candidates Stacey Morgan Brubaker and Donna DiMeo are pro large-scale development.

Brubaker was then the township solicitor overseeing these hearings, and she was the boss — no ifs, ands or buts.

In my view, she gave the developer’s attorneys the power to intimidate and shame the people who were against it; she didn’t rein them in. She allowed them to cross-examine people seemingly to the point of personal humiliation. For example, the business owner objecting to the rerouting of roads right in front of his property was treated like his business was no asset to the area and didn’t matter. He said the experience was “brutal.”

Stacey Morgan Brubaker, in my view, permitted this citizen to be essentially put on trial. That was uncalled for.

Our expert witness, Donald Kraybill, an expert on the Amish, testified to the severe effects this development would have on Amish neighbors. After hearing Kraybill’s testimony, what respect did the Amish get? Donna DiMeo voted for development. So did Albert Kling and David Heck. Our farmland desperately needs to be preserved. Please remember this when you vote Nov. 2.

Lester Oberholzer

Manheim Township