Respect Farmland, the citizens’ watchdog group dedicated to protecting farmland, thanks the Mount Joy Township supervisors for rejecting a proposed 55-acre shopping center on farmland midway between Mount Joy and Elizabethtown.

We also thank LNP | LancasterOnline for its ongoing reporting of this important farm preservation issue.

The supervisors have listened to the residents of their township and shown that they understand the importance of farmland in keeping their part of western Lancaster County the beautiful, productive place that it is. They have paid attention to the many citizens who said good planning involves preserving farmland, not building one more shopping center in an area already crowded with three other shopping centers.

Sadly, a Philadelphia-area developer wants to cash in on his speculative purchase of county farmland 45 years ago. Donald Cafiero’s Pennmark Management Co. has said it will return to ask the supervisors again to convert this prime farmland into a commercial building site. When it does, we urge the supervisors to say no again.

There are numerous vacant, underused and woodland sites on the commercial strip between Mount Joy and Elizabethtown. One commercial/industrial site, now just a large parking lot with abandoned garages, is up for sale, ready for reuse. With ample sites available for commercial use, there is no good reason to extend development further into land zoned for agriculture. We ask the township leaders to continue to follow the wishes of local residents — support redevelopment and reuse of existing commercial/industrial land, and don’t rezone precious farmland.

Mary Haverstick

Spokesperson

Respect Farmland