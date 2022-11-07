Chesapeake Bay pollution concerns go back further than your readers may realize. With the recent 50th anniversary of federal clean water regulations, this retired former soil conservationist has a few comments to share.

As early as 1967, Lancaster County landowners were being educated that erosion on their properties could send pollution all the way to the bay. Since then, farmers have responded admirably using common sense, new technology and best practices.

The most basic commonsense technology is getting rid of the plow. Although the plow is iconic to agriculture, the best practice of no-till farming greatly reduces soil erosion and the resulting pollution of our waterways.

The farmers I know would not be caught dead plowing a field. Their adult sons and daughters have never plowed a field and would not know how, even if they wanted to (which they don’t). In the rural social setting, plowing a field would invite disdain from neighbors and family.

Homeowners can apply fertilizer and bug spray casually, but agricultural chemicals are very expensive on the farm. Farmers must be frugal and careful with legal regulations, as well as cost.

Instead of blaming farmers for pollution, our neighbors who produce our food ought to be commended for managing their operations using common sense, new technology and best practices. With their heart for the land, and the unrelenting financial and regulatory restraints that they must endure, professional farmers are the original environmentalists.

J. Michael Zimmerman

Lancaster