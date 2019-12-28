Two recent letter writers to LNP have blamed pesticides and herbicides used in local farming for disappearing bees, butterflies and ladybugs — and for much other damage.
The Nov. 20 letter writer (“Poisoning our planet”) has been gardening for decades, which gives her plenty of credibility in my eyes. While I’m entirely in sympathy with these concerns, it’s maybe not helpful to simply tell farmers (and others) to stop using pesticides.
It so happens that a protest by tractor-driving farmers in Berlin was recently witnessed by a journalist there, and those farmers’ message was right to the point: “Fewer or better pesticides, OK! Less or better fertilizer, OK! We, too, want to save our planet. But not without consulting with us, who are fighting a bitter battle against monopoly agriculture giants and ... retailing giants (that) are threatening the survival of us family farmers.”
C.E. Layman
Lancaster