Regarding the April 29 editorial “Clearing the air”:

Once again, the agriculture industry is blamed for Lancaster County air woes. I disagree with some of the information in the editorial.

If Lancaster County was all farms and trees, we would not have air pollution hazards to be concerned with.

I have yet to see any correlation between our bad air days and the activities you list in the editorial. Bad air days usually come in the middle of the summer. There is very little tillage then. The majority of planting and harvesting happens in the spring and fall. Surely, there are not many cattle out kicking up a storm.

Our biggest air quality concerns are from cars, trucks, jet airplanes, manufacturing, electricity production and lawn mowers.

Maybe a big concern should be all of the raw sewage dumped into our rivers and streams in Lancaster and other big cities any time we get more than a small rain event.

Nelson Ginder

Rapho Township