Egalitarianism: All people are equal and deserve equal rights and opportunities. Maintaining egalitarianism requires government to protect all the aspects of a diverse population.

Tax-supported public education does not recognize the religious aspect of diversity. “Public education” is not synonymous with “Education that meets the needs of everyone comprising the public.”

Prohibiting the constitutional right to free exercise of religion can be accomplished by law or by economics. Economics prevents many families from providing their children with a faith-based education in a religious-affiliated school.

The 2020 Democratic Party platform expresses a commitment to ending discrimination including religious.

Government failure to provide financial support prohibits the “free exercise” portion of the First Amendment. Government-supported, government-neutral “choice in education” is the alternative. Maintenance of true diversity demands it.

The same Democratic platform calls for tax dollars to facilitate abortion because women who are unable to procure an abortion for economic reasons are being denied their constitutional right to an abortion.

The platform recognizes that education is a public good. However, the platform opposes private school vouchers, implying that private schools do not serve the public good. But a public good should provide for betterment of all individuals comprising the public.

Interestingly, the platform supports abortion, death of a child in the womb, but rejects the public good served by education in faith-based schools that espouse life.

If government provides financial support for abortion, then government should provide financial support for faith-based education.

Apparently the Democratic Party is not a bastion of egalitarianism.

You decide.

Daniel T. Fritsch

Manheim Township