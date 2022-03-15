I recently had the privilege of going to Donegal High School to see “Mary Poppins.” What an amazing show! The talent was unbelievable. So many of our youth were involved. The wardrobe, the sets, the makeup, the backstage students — everything was top notch.

Even the audience seemed to be rocking to the music!

The time and effort that was put into a show of this caliber was obvious. To see these kids doing such an awesome job, enjoying every minute and working together was heartwarming. This is our future generation!

Thank you for sharing your talents with so many. The show was absolutely Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

As a big footnote, please pray for Ukraine. May we all be thankful for our country and hopefully become unified as one nation under God!

Gail Goodhart

Maytown