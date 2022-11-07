I was a football fanatic at one time, following Penn State, the Baltimore Colts and then the Pittsburgh Steelers through their Super Bowls.

Then the case involving Jerry Sandusky’s sexual abuse of children at Penn State happened.

When I read that there are only 11 minutes of actual action in a football game (according to a Wall Street Journal study), I came to terms with its violent nature, and other factors convinced me I could be doing something more useful with my time. I know people who will not watch UFC because it’s too violent.

And now the focus in football is on all of the injuries, especially concussions. We may soon need to bring quarterbacks out of retirement.

What cracks me up is that some parents will watch football from Thursday through Monday, but won’t let their kids play.

And now we have the San Francisco 49ers’ head coach whining to the NFL front office about his star defensive player being held on every play. What would football be without lots of holding? It helps the running game.

Jim Diehl

Cornwall, Lebanon County