We wish to say thank you to West Lampeter Police Department, Lancaster EMS and the many nurses, doctors and staff at Lancaster General Hospital (emergency room, trauma-neuro unit and 7-Frederick) for the compassionate care given to our husband/father, prior to his passing.

That compassion extended to the family as well and was greatly appreciated. It takes very special people to care for patients in those departments. We could not have had a better group taking care of our loved one. Thank you to all from the bottom of our hearts.

Kay, Andy and Tammey Althouse

West Lampeter Township