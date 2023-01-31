The Miller and Leavitt families would like to thank the members of the Lancaster community for their continued outpouring of support and love toward Anna and Ariana Leavitt. The community has helped us heal with kindness and affection at this tragic moment in our lives.

Lancaster provided a home where the girls were comfortable and understood the meaning of community.

In addition, thank you to the administration, faculty, staff and students in the School District of Lancaster for friendship, generosity and love toward Anna and Ariana. Lancaster and its schools are a caring neighborhood where the sisters thrived, showing their happiness with big smiles and by having fun with friends.

With sincere gratitude, we say thank you, thank you, thank you.

Nenita Miller

Lancaster