In the July 20 paper, the article about “Spider-Man” climbing up and down the Westpark Apartments in Philadelphia (“Spider-Man or Jermaine, man is praised as hero”) mentioned Andrea Foster, president of the Westpark Residents Council.
Many people from Lancaster and surrounding areas know Foster because she has been hosting a group of youth and leaders from Community Bible Church in Marietta for over 20 years. They go to Westpark Apartments and hold day camp for a week in the summer for those in that area of Philly.
Dorothy Landis
Elizabethtown